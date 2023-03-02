Margaret Brent Panthers Crowned Select League Champions for Second Consecutive Year

Margaret Brent Panthers boys team. Credit – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Margaret Brent Panthers boys team wrapped up their season with a perfect record, finishing with a 63-44 victory over the Spring Ridge Harriers boys team in the St. Mary’s County Select League Championship game on February 25, 2023, at Chopticon High School. With this win, the Panthers have secured their back-to-back championship title in the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Select League.

The Panthers’ basketball player Harrison led the team to victory with an impressive 21 points, while basketball player Mason contributed 12 points to the score.

Margaret Brent Panthers boys team and Spring Ridge Harriers. Credit – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

The Spring Ridge Harriers’ basketball player J. Brooks put up a good fight, scoring 24 points, along with basketball player K. Bush who contributed 12 points.

Leonardtown Lady Jaguars. Credit – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

In the St. Mary’s County Select Girls League Championship game, the Leonardtown Lady Jaguars defeated the Margaret Brent Lady Panthers with a score of 45-25. The Leonardtown Lady Jaguars’ basketball player Piper was the top scorer with 16 points, followed by basketball player T. Adkins who scored 10 points.

The Margaret Brent Lady Panthers’ basketball player McLaughlin led the team with 8 points, while basketball player Ganley contributed 6 points.

Leonardtown Lady Jaguars and Margaret Brent Lady Panthers. Credit – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

We extend our warm congratulations to all the teams and players who participated in this year’s Select season.

