Mary Ellen Tennison, 74, of California, MD passed away on May 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on December 13, 1948, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Sterling Tennison and Mary Catherine Hayden.

Mary Ellen attended Little Flower Grade School and St. Michael’s Catholic High School. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. She was a sales clerk for Kings Shop Aroma in Lexington Park, MD in the early 70’s. She enjoyed spending time doing needlework-especially knitting and embroidery, putting together puzzles, and other arts and crafts.

Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Catherine Ann Tennison of Oakton, VA, her brother, Thomas Sterling Tennison “Tom” and Sandy Wathen Tennison of Warsaw, VA and two nephews, Jonathan Sterling Tennison and Joseph Alexander Tennison. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center would be appropriate. Send donations to: P.O. Box 904, Leonardtown, MD 20650.