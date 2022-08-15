Mary Ellen Woodburn, “Mimi”, 81, of California, MD, passed away on July 28, 2022 in California, MD. Mary was born on the February 28, 1941 to the late Beatrice Woodburn and the late Richard Woodburn.

Mimi is survived by her sister Elizabeth Seligman and three honorary grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her siblings; Theresa Cusic, Joseph Woodburn, Richard Woodburn, Adele Mattingly, Mildred Holick, Frances Mozick, Charles Woodburn, William Woodburn, Norris Woodburn, Jack Woodburn, and Patricia Adams,

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1960 and was a caregiver for a private company.

The family will receive friends on Thursday August 4, 2022 from 9:00AM-10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Samblanet, Austin Samblanket, Tyler Wood, Ron Samblanet, Chuck Adams, and Nicole Adams. Honorary pallbearer will be Caitlin Adams.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.