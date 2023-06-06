Maryland Casinos Generate $169.4 Million In Gaming Revenue During May

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,401,366 in revenue from slot machines and table games during May 2023, a decrease of $9,366,462 (-5.2%) compared to May 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in May 2023 totaled $70,831,586, a decrease of $2,614,929 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in May 2023 were $51,488,339, a decrease of $1,934,414 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for May 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,279 slot machines, 210 table games)

$71,716,915 in May 2023, a decrease of $4,247,876 (-5.6%) from May 2022

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,838 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,934,594 in May 2023, a decrease of $3,792,290 (-6.0%) from May 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,443 slot machines, 122 table games)

$17,516,043 in May 2023, a decrease of $165,293 (-0.9%) from May 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (857 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,402,111 in May 2023, a decrease of $106,092 (-1.2%) from May 2022

Hollywood Casino (695 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,602,531 in May 2023, a decrease of $610,975 (-7.4%) from May 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (622 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,229,172 in May 2023, a decrease of $443,937 (-7.8%) from May 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.