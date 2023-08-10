BALTIMORE — Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $174,323,087 in revenue from slot machines and table games during July 2023, down $7,180,139 (-4.0%) from July 2022. The July 2022 gaming revenue total of $181,503,226 was the second-best month in the 13-year history of the state’s casino program.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in July 2023 totaled $73,184,177, a decrease of $2,890,247 (-3.8%) compared to July 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in July 2023 were $52,738,201, a decrease of $2,535,236 (-4.6%) compared to July 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for July 2023 are as follows: MGM National Harbor (2,306 slot machines, 210 table games) $72,152,089 in July 2023, a decrease of $5,084,664 (-6.6%) from July 2022 Live! Casino & Hotel (3,895 slot machines, 179 table games) $62,744,091 in July 2023, an increase of $1,172,818 (1.9%) from July 2022 Horseshoe Casino (1,421 slot machines, 122 table games) $16,021,680 in July 2023, a decrease of $2,376,431 (-12.9%) from July 2022 Ocean Downs Casino (851 slot machines, 19 table games) $10,081,544 in July 2023, a decrease of $436,711 (-4.2%) from July 2022 Hollywood Casino (685 slot machines, 19 table games) $7,503,987 in July 2023, a decrease of $42,210 (-0.6%) from July 2022 Rocky Gap Casino (626 slot machines, 16 table games) $5,819,696 in June 2023, a decrease of $412,941 (-6.6%) from July 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.