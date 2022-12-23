ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 29,124 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10. The firearms season harvest was 10% higher than last year’s official count of 26,584.

“The firearm season remains our most popular hunting season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “We’d like to thank those hunters who participated this year and contributed to helping manage Maryland’s healthy deer population.”

Hunters reported taking 12,003 antlered deer during the two-week season, up 14% from last year’s official total of 10,498. The antlerless harvest increased 6% from 16,086 last year to 17,121 this year. Sika deer represented 450 of the total antlered harvest and 527 of the total antlerless harvest.

An outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties continued to cause a decrease in the harvest there this year. EHD occurs annually in Maryland deer and does not have long-lasting effects for the deer population, nor is it harmful to humans.

More than 2,500 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing 9% of the total harvest. Deer hunting on Sunday is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,639 antlered and 1,539 antlerless deer (up 18% and 44%, respectively). In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 9,364 antlered and 15,582 antlerless deer (up 13% and 4%, respectively).

Modern firearms deer season opens again on Friday, January 6 in deer management region B.

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season

Antlered Antlerless Total

County 2021-22 2022-23 % Change 2021-22 2022-23 % Change 2021-22 2022-23 % Change Allegany 892 967 8.4 409 638 56.0 1,301 1,605 23.4 Anne Arundel 179 193 7.8 289 268 -7.3 468 461 -1.5 Baltimore 377 493 30.8 763 751 -1.6 1,140 1,244 9.1 Calvert 162 173 6.8 274 298 8.8 436 471 8.0 Caroline 376 403 7.2 775 984 27.0 1,151 1,387 20.5 Carroll 808 1,033 27.8 1,155 1,484 28.5 1,963 2,517 28.2 Cecil 385 420 9.1 782 742 -5.1 1,167 1,162 -0.4 Charles 247 380 53.8 363 478 31.7 610 858 40.7 Dorchester whitetail 313 353 12.8 637 632 -0.8 950 985 3.7 sika 354 395 11.6 445 468 5.2 799 863 8.0 Frederick 1,084 1,255 15.8 1,403 1,665 18.7 2,487 2,920 17.4 Garrett 1,052 1,301 23.7 552 736 33.3 1,604 2,037 27.0 Harford 295 370 25.4 657 664 1.1 952 1,034 8.6 Howard 188 213 13.3 293 305 4.1 481 518 7.7 Kent 329 358 8.8 909 920 1.2 1,238 1,278 3.2 Montgomery 281 384 36.7 470 510 8.5 751 894 19.0 Prince George’s 164 188 14.6 274 277 1.1 438 465 6.2 Queen Anne’s 370 416 12.4 841 827 -1.7 1,211 1,243 2.6 St. Mary’s 175 260 48.6 282 338 19.9 457 598 30.9 Somerset whitetail 313 291 -7.0 696 608 -12.6 1,009 899 -10.9 sika 7 6 * 4 6 * 11 12 * Talbot 240 298 24.2 704 650 -7.7 944 948 0.4 Washington 856 1,013 18.3 792 941 18.8 1,648 1,954 18.6 Wicomico whitetail 444 368 -17.1 1,021 833 -18.4 1,465 1,201 -18.0 sika 43 48 * 48 51 * 91 99 * Worcester whitetail 560 423 -24.5 1,246 1,045 -16.1 1,806 1,468 -18.7 sika 4 1 * 2 2 * 6 3 * Total 10,498 12,003 14.3 16,086 17,121 6.4 26,584 29,124 9.6