Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21

Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.

“Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees.”

– Faith Baldwin

Don’t forget your camera this weekend. Send in photos of your fall Maryland adventures and we may use them in next week’s report.

Do you know someone who loves fall as much as you do? Have them sign up to receive our Fall Foliage Report every week, delivered directly to their inbox.

These are the same trees, in the same location (Pleasant Valley Road, Rocky Gap, Allegany County) but different years. The photos were taken on the same date, October 14. Daniel B. Hedderick, Project Forester, Allegany Project Maryland Forest Service

The ranges in fall color from year to year are dependent on a combination of temperature, precipitation, and sunlight. Healthy doses of rain during the summer, coupled with a string of sunny days and grab-an-extra-blanket nights, have revealed a breathtaking show of color this year.

Plants use the process of photosynthesis to transform water, sunlight, and carbon dioxide into oxygen and simple sugars that the plant uses as fuel. With an influx of water and sunlight, a leaf produces an abundance of sugar, which in turn spurs the production of pigments that tint the leaf brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange. As the temperature dips, cooler nights gradually close the veins of the leaves, preventing these sugars and yes, magical colors, from exiting.

Western Maryland

A delicate layer of snow fell in Garrett County, but the yellows of hickory and the golden to russet hues of oaks are still visible, making what could be their final curtain call on the fall stage. Most of the once-vibrant maple leaves are now on the ground, guiding visitors along a jewel-toned path. Melissa Nash, Forester – Garrett Project Manager

Photos: Melissa Nash Photos: Melissa Nash Photos: Melissa Nash

Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Visitors to the Catoctin mountains will not be disappointed, as fall bursts at the seams here with a rapidly changing landscape. Bright red sugar maples, golden poplars and hickories illuminate the mountainside. Mark Spurrier, Park Manager – Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Photos: LeeAnne Chandler Photos: LeeAnne Chandler Photos: LeeAnne Chandler

Fort Frederick State Park

Along the Maryland-West Virginia border, the maples are at their peak, producing a spectacular array of red, gold, and orange, and their forest neighbors are getting closer by the day. Bob Study, Park Ranger Supervisor – Fort Frederick State Park

Photos: Bob Study Photos: Bob Study Photos: Bob Study

Southern Maryland

Southern Maryland counties are exhibiting a rainbow of fall colors, from warm amber to sparkling ruby red. Our deciduous species are slowly losing their leaves in preparation for dormancy. These leaves contain our pollinators for next year, and using them in a thin layer of mulch will keep your tree roots warm and healthy. Cristina V. Perez, Tree Planting Specialist

Southern Maryland – Photos: Cristina Perez

Eastern Maryland

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

We’re starting to see fall colors mixing in with the pine trees and the views are far-reaching now that most of the Maryland corn crop has been harvested. Bald cypress, red oaks, and goldenrod are putting on a great show this week in Tubman Country. Dana Paterra, Park Manager – Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Photos: Dana Paterra Photos: Dana Paterra Photos: Dana Paterra

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all of the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from across the state. Through your reports and photos we receive first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Monocacy River by Dickerson, Montgomery

County Photo: John M. Rockcrest Park, Montgomery County

Photo: Nilufar G.

New Germany State Park, Garrett County

Photo: Natalie H. Youghiogheny River at Swallow Falls

State Park, Garrett County – Photo: Musavvir M.

Sugarloaf Mountain, Frederick County

Photo: Kwofu C. Youghiogheny River at Swallow Falls

State Park, Garrett County – Photo: Nazia N.

Sugarloaf Mountain, Frederick County

Photo: Kwofu C. Ellicott City, Howard County

Photo: Melondy M.

Fair Hill NRMA, Cecil County

Photo: Amy-S. Ellicott City, Howard County

Photo: Melondy M.

Pen Mar Park, Washington County

Photo: Marylin M. Deep Creek Lake, Garrett County

Photo: Md Intaqer A.

Gambrill State Park, Frederick County

Photo: James D Gambrill State Park, Frederick County

Photo: James D

Arnold, Anne Arundel County

Photo: Jamie D.

Fall Recreation SpotlightThe Park After Dark: A Night Sky Program at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State ParkOctober 22 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m.Join Park staff after hours in our pavilion as they stargaze and learn about the importance of the night sky had on Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. This family friendly program will include constellation identification, spooky storytelling, s’mores, crafts, and more! Bring your own blanket or chair. Please pre-register by calling 410-221-2290.

Image: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Watch the night skyThe Orionid Meteor Shower is the proverbial star of the show this week, with the showers expected to reach peak activity during the predawn hours on October 21. Look overhead and toward the south-southeast (where Orion will be). As the temperatures continue to dip, take added preparations for your stargazing adventures. Bring a blanket and a long lawn chair to lie down on to avoid a cold and stiff neck. Packing a thermos full of hot soup or a warm beverage helps the time pass. Source: Farmers Almanac October Night Sky Guide.