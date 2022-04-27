LA PLATA, Md. – Over the weekend, thousands of dog lovers and their canine companions flocked to the Charles Country Fairgrounds in La Plata, MD to participate in Maryland DogFest.

From quality dog products and services to thrilling entertainment and activities, the annual two-day event was a celebration of everything dog.

This year, fan-favorite performance, The Dynamo Dogs, returned to Maryland DogFest.

The elite canine team wowed spectators with their one-of-a-kind, high-energy, fast-paced act, which they perform for audiences across the country.

The Dogs got Talent Contest and Costume Contest were also crowd favorites with dozens of entries.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes showcased their talents and donned creative costumes for a chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights.

Other events and activities such as lure coursing, agility course, dog demonstrations, vendors, and exhibitors added to the weekend’s excitement.

Even after 10 years, Maryland DogFest coordinator Nick Simonds still enjoys coordinating a festival that celebrates everything “dog” related. “My favorite part of the event is just watching the dogs and how much they enjoy being there.

Thousands of dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds spending the day with their humans making memories and interacting with other dogs,” he said. “I am forever grateful to our sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, and of course, our fans for their support over the last decade.”

Maryland DogFest will return for its 11th annual celebration next Spring and will be held on April 22 & 23, 2023.