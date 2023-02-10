Annapolis, Md. – Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready issued the following statement responding to the Democrat Abortion Bill Package announced earlier today:

“What makes Maryland Democrats the arbiters of what is and is not a Constitutional right? On Tuesday, Marylanders were told that their Second Amendment rights do not apply in Maryland, and today, Marylanders and citizens from around the Country were told that everyone has the right to unrestricted abortion.

If the only rights and freedoms that matter are those in the Maryland Constitution, there are several others we would like to enshrine – such as the freedom to keep our families and communities safe, freedom from over taxation, and the freedom of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.

Apparently, last year’s bill that created a massive expansion of abortion services was not enough. While we have yet to fully vet the additional bills proposed today, we are certain that becoming the abortion capital of the United States is not something to aspire to or be proud of.

This Constitutional Amendment and related package of bills are just another sign that the Maryland General Assembly is becoming the playground of symbolic gestures – from the unconstitutional internet sales tax, the toothless Climate Solutions Act, to this week’s attempts to take rights away from law abiding gun owners. This Constitutional Amendment is unnecessary and only serves to placate those pushing the national progressive agenda.”