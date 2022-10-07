ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections released the following statement in response to today’s ballot litigation ruling handed down by the Maryland Court of appeals:

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased the Court of Appeals has upheld the Circuit Court’s ruling to permit local elections officials to begin statewide canvassing of mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.

This decision will be instrumental in assisting local election officials complete the timely canvassing and tabulation of these ballots and meet all relevant statutory deadlines.

SBE and local boards of elections have begun implementing the pre-Election Day canvassing protocols established during the 2020 General Election. These best practices will provide the foundation for the canvassing process throughout the 2022 General Election.