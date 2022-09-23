ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased by the Court’s decision, which will allow local elections officials across the State to begin canvassing mail-in ballots on October 1.

This ruling provides election officials with additional time to canvass and tabulate these ballots to ensure that all critical election-related deadlines established by law are met.

It also enables elections officials to return to a well-established process of canvassing mail-in ballots prior to Election Day, which was allowed in the 2020 General Election.

SBE looks forward to working with the local boards of elections to resume best practices for the timely canvassing of mail-in ballots.

Ballots to requesting military and overseas voters started today as required by federal law, and ballots to other requesting voters will be mailed next week.

Pre-Election Day canvassing will be conducted in public on published dates. The results of pre-election canvasses will be withheld until the polls close on Election Day.

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement regarding the Montgomery Circuit Court decision allowing the early counting of mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election:

“We welcome Judge Bonifant’s decision allowing the State Board of Elections to institute early canvassing for the general election, as I did in 2020 during the pandemic. It worked well in that election, but partisan legislators dropped the ball on adopting our successful approach, making this step necessary. We thank the court for acting swiftly, and encourage Marylanders to take part in the electoral process, make sure their registration is up to date, and consider volunteering to serve as an election judge.”