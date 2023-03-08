Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire In Waldorf

Credit – Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

WALDORF, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of a fire that occurred yesterday on Moran Drive in Waldorf.

The fire destroyed two sheds, two salvaged vehicles and a trailer, with an estimated loss of $50,000. It took firefighters only 15 minutes to control the flames.

At this time, the area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 443-550-6832.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

