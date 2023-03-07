File Photo

WALDORF, Md. – At approximately 1:03 pm on March 7, a fire broke out in the 2700 block of Moran Drive, causing extensive damage to properties in the area. The fire started in a shed and quickly spread, setting grass and other properties in the surrounding area ablaze.

A frantic call from a neighbor reported that her yard was also on fire, and the fire had spread down the street.

Firefighters rushed to the scene however, the fire had already spread to a trailer and multiple vehicles, with a shed lying on the ground. Crews on the scene requested two additional brush trucks.

Police were requested to shut down Moran Drive and assist with traffic.

Firefighters contained the fire around 1:33 p.m. and continued to mop up the area and prevent further damage.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the fire, which had spread to three cars, one trailer, and two sheds.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com