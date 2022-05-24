MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – The iconic green and black helicopters of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC), bearing the State flag across the tail, are an easily recognized focal point for the Department’s commitment of service.

However, many people who have seen these state-of-the-art helicopters traverse the Maryland skies are probably unaware what it takes to keep the Department’s fleet of 10 AgustaWestland-made helicopters mission ready. Thousands of hours are dedicated each year to inspections and upkeep of the fleet of highly sophisticated aircraft.

Today, on May 24, 2022, the Maryland State Police honors the 24 men and women of the Aviation Command’s Maintenance Division for their unwavering dedication and professionalism as part of the nationwide Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Day. Without their expertise, the MSPAC would not be able to tackle its nearly 1,800 missions each year.

Forty-five states in the country recognize AMT Day. The date coincides with the birthdate of Charles Edward Taylor, who built the engine used to power the airplane of the Wright Brothers in 1903. The U.S. House of Representatives proposed a resolution 15 years ago for AMT Day in recognition of the individuals who ensure the successful and safe flight of aircraft.

The Department’s fleet of AW-139 helicopters play a pivotal role in emergency response for Maryland 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The Aviation Command’s values focused on safety, excellence, commitment, teamwork and leadership are in support of the Department’s Core Values of Integrity, Fairness and Service.

The Command operates from seven strategically-placed bases around the State to conduct medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment missions.

The mission profile of the Aviation Command takes a team effort; the maintenance technicians are truly the unsung heroes who complete complicated and painstaking behind-the-scenes work to keep the fleet ready to tackle a myriad of calls.

The Department’s AMTs are highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and tremendously dedicated as they diagnose problems and repair the Command’s turbine-powered aircraft. They perform duties in accordance with stringent Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and do so in service to all Marylanders.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command is always looking to identify qualified Aviation Maintenance Technicians to join our team. If you or anyone you know is interested in joining the ranks of our Maintenance Division, please use the below link to find out more information about the application process or email Christina Blake of our Human Resources Division at christina.blake@maryland.gov.

mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/SupportServicesBureau/AviationCommand/MaintenanceTechnicians.aspx