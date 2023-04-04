UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal-motorcycle crash last evening in Prince George’s County.

The deceased, Bryan McKinley Hall, 49, of Upper Marlboro, was the rider of a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle involved in the crash. Emergency Medical Service personnel pronounced Hall deceased at the scene.

Shortly after 7 p.m. yesterday, Forestville Barrack troopers responded to a crash on northbound Route 301 in the area of Leeland Road in Upper Marlboro. According to a preliminary investigation, the Suzuki was traveling north on Route 301, when investigators believe it struck the passenger side of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was attempting to make a U-turn from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes on Route 301.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Warmer weather marks the beginning of the riding season for motorcyclists. Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to share the road safely and never engage in impaired, aggressive or distracted driving.