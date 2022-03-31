Arrests:

On 3/24/2022, Tpr K. Poland responded to the Weis located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of an impaired subject in the store. The subject was identified as Katie Elizabeth Robinson, 40 of Lusby, MD. Tpr Poland observed signs of impairment and Robinson attempted to drive away after exiting the store. Robinson was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana. Robinson also attempted to conceal a pipe containing suspected Cocaine. Robinson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where an additional search of her person revealed suspected Alprazolam. Robinson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, multiple traffic charges and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 3/26/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on FDR Boulevard at Nicolet Park, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia, belonging to the driver, and suspected Marijuana, belonging to the passengers. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Pamela Lynn Leonard, 54 of Lexington Park, MD. The passengers were identified as DeJuan Antwan Stafford, 36 of Hollywood, MD and Amos Samuel Milburn, 42 of Lexington Park, MD. Stafford and Milburn were both issued civil citations for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and were released from the scene. Leonard was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where a secondary search of her person revealed suspected Cocaine. Leonard was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and Possession of CDS: In a place of confinement.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/22/2022, Mia Isabel Campbell, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

On 3/24/2022, Laurie Marie Jennings, 49 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack

On 3/25/2022, Robert Joseph Krotendofer, 33 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

On 3/26/2022, Monichia Victoria Yvonne Bailey, 27 of White Plains, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 3/28/2022, Natia Amanda Hall, 37 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by TFC E. Ruggles

