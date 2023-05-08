Maryland State Trooper Arrested For False Imprisonment, Assualt And Sex Offense In Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Shortly before 4:00 a.m. last Saturday morning, Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy, ID #6262 was arrested by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He is charged with false imprisonment, second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense. He appeared before a district court commissioner and subsequently released on his own recognizance. Trooper First Class Bandy has been suspended with pay.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is leading the criminal investigation. The administrative investigation is being handled by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper First Class Bandy has been a sworn member of the Maryland State Police for nine years and ten months. He was most recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack.