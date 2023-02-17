GLEN BURNIE, Md. –The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced today that 91% of Marylanders – or 4.45 million people – are REAL ID compliant ahead of the new May 7, 2025, federal deadline.

While the 91% milestone is a remarkable accomplishment, there are approximately 434,000 Marylanders who still need to present their documents and receive their REAL ID driver’s license or identification card with the REAL ID star before the May 7, 2025, deadline. MDOT MVA staff remains ready to help customers through the process.

“Maryland is a leader in preparing its citizens for the federal REAL ID mandate, and MDOT MVA customers have responded in a big way because they know our staff will handle their needs – REAL ID or otherwise – with convenience, efficiency and terrific service,” said Acting MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

“Over the last several years, we’ve implemented innovations that enhance the customer experience to ensure it is seamless and efficient, while maintaining our premier customer service standard,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

MDOT MVA’s REAL ID Lookup tool allows customers to check their REAL ID status by entering their driver’s license or ID card number. The REAL ID Lookup Tool can be accessed here.

Another easy way for customers to check their REAL ID status is to sign up for a myMVA account. With myMVA, customers can set up features unique to their needs, including displaying REAL ID status right on the dashboard. Other myMVA options include access to driver’s license information, vehicle registration status, copies of any correspondence from MDOT MVA, vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and more. It also alerts customers if the transaction they are attempting to complete can be done online. Customers can set up a myMVA account here.

Many customers will come into REAL ID compliance during their normal license renewal period. Under a 2021 law, driver’s licenses can now be renewed up to 12 months in advance of the expiration date, giving many customers the opportunity to renew their license earlier – and thus obtain their REAL ID before the deadline without an additional fee. Customers can schedule an appointment for renewal or to present documents through their myMVA account.

The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Once in effect, people will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card or another federally acceptable document to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities. Obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card with the REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner requires customers have one proof of age and identity, proof of Social Security, and two proofs of Maryland residency on file with MDOT MVA.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security modified requirements for obtaining a REAL ID after Congress passed the REAL ID Modernization Act. The act allows residents who already have their Social Security number on file with MDOT MVA and electronically verified with the Social Security Administration to fulfill the proof of Social Security requirement without presenting their Social Security card.

MDOT MVA began a pilot program in March 2021 in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records to allow Maryland-born customers visiting the Annapolis, Baltimore City, Essex, Frederick, Largo and Salisbury branch offices to request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to fulfill the proof of identity requirement. To date, more than 2,800 customers have taken advantage of this added service.