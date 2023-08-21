In a Facebook post made by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, it was stated that there were now roughly 850 people missing in connection to the deadly wildfires that spread across Maui earlier this month.

It has also been reported that approximately 114 people have died due to the wildfires, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a Facebook post by the Calvert County Government, they offered a few helpful links for those who wish to donate to help area nonprofits buy and provide services to the survivors.

“People nationwide have offered an outpouring of support for Hawaii counties affected by the devastating wildfires. State and local officials recommend any cash donations be made to reputable, nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii,” Calvert County stated in their post. “While donations and gifts of food, clothing and other physical items are greatly appreciated, the volume of items already received has overwhelmed groups helping residents in the wildfire aftermath. Also, the infrastructure needed to distribute the items has been damaged or destroyed.”

If you want to donate, it is suggested you contribute to the following:

Hawaii Community Foundation-Maui Strong Fund

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement- Kako’o Maui Fundraiser

Maui United Way- Maui Fire Disaster Relief

Learn more about donations for Hawaii at www.ag.hawaii.gov/tax/learn-more/.

