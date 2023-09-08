ANNAPOLIS, Md. – An investigation is underway following the theft of a silver 2023 Mazda CX-30 from a dealership in the 1900 block of West Street.

The vehicle was reported missing by employees on August 11, 2023 a week after it was stolen. According to security camera footage, the theft occurred on August 4. The vehicle was left running without a key fob by dealership employees, and there is no identifying features or belongings inside.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be given to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or indictment.