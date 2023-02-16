McDonough Rocks The Winter State Cheerleading Finals

Maurice J. McDonough High School’s varsity cheerleaders came in first place at the winter state finals.

POMFRET, Md. – Maurice J. McDonough High School’s varsity cheerleaders had an extra sweet Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 coming in first place at the winter state finals.

The Maryland Public Schools State Cheerleading (MPSSC) State Finals were Tuesday at Harford Community College in Bel Air with teams from around the state taking to the mat to demonstrate skills in tumbling, cheering, dancing, jumping and stunts.

McDonough placed first in the Class 1A division, besting teams from Boonsboro and Pikesville high schools which came in second and third, respectively. McDonough’s team is coached by Tony Williams, a special education instructional assistant at the school.

The Rams were not the only Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) team that competed in the winter finals. Henry E. Lackey High School’s team came in sixth in the 1A division. Westlake High School came in third in the Class 2A division, St. Charles High School placed fifth in the Class 3A division and North Point High School took fourth in the Class 4A division.

MPSSC holds state competitions in the fall and winter.

