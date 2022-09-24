ANNAPOLIS, Md. — October in Maryland becomes WALKTOBER, a month where the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other partnering agencies promote and host events and webinars spotlighting Maryland pedestrians’ safety, health, and commuting options in current walk programs and Initiatives.

The Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland Department of Planning, the Maryland Department of Health, MDOT State Highway Administration, Maryland Highway Safety Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, America Walks, and AARP are sharing a series of informational resources and free webinars for pedestrians throughout the month of October.

The four webinars are tailored to interest pedestrian enthusiasts, advocates, planners, and residents.

Throughout Walktober, learn how walking is an easy and accessible exercise, how to safely use pedestrian infrastructure, and how to incorporate walking in your daily routines within the provisions of social distancing and other restrictions.

These webinars provide American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) with 1.5 Certification Maintenance (CM) credits to maintain their certification.

Please note, to receive AICP credit you must attend the live broadcast.

Visit the MDOT website for additional details on all WALKTOBER programs:

CLICK HERE