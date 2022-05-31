Ryan N. Cherrico

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On October 27, 2021, Ryan N. Cherrico crashed into a horse-drawn buggy operated by Henry B. Stauffer, with his Chevy Silverado pickup truck, killing Stauffer. Cherrico then fled the scene on foot.

The trial for Cherrico ended on Friday, May 27, after St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis declared a mistrial. For the first three days of the trial, 21 witnesses were set to appear.

A status hearing for the case had been set for June 29, but the reset date is now slated for August 9. Cherrico was arrested on November 2, 2021, and charged with negligent homicide by vehicle, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and a misdemeanor of contributing to negligent vehicular homicide.

31-year-old Cherrico, of Mechanicsville, was also charged with several traffic violations including driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to render aid to an injured person, failure to report injury or death, and reckless driving. Cherrico was held without bond on November 2 and 3, 2021.

On May 24, the warrant was recalled and quashed. The Judge claimed Cherrico needed an evaluation and authorized in-patient treatment, according to the state courts website.

Cherrico is also not currently listed on the St. Mary’s County jail roster, as of May 31.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to provide any updates as they become available.

