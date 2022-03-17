Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Firearms, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Several Other Drugs

Kyle William Benjamin, 23

LOTHIAN, Md. – On March 5, 2022, at approximately 8:25 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a red 2002 Chevrolet in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Zion Road in Lothian.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, a disassembled AR-15 with 208 rounds loaded in magazines 182 9mm rounds (loaded in magazines), approximately 754.94 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 37.69 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 196.86 grams of THC wax, 12 syringes containing suspected liquid Psilocybin, a digital scale, and $846.00 in US currency.

The driver, Kyle William Benjamin, 23-year-old of Mechanicsville, Maryland was arrested and charged accordingly.