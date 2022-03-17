Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Firearms, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Several Other Drugs

LOTHIAN, Md. – On March 5, 2022, at approximately 8:25 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a red 2002 Chevrolet in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Zion Road in Lothian.
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, a disassembled AR-15 with 208 rounds loaded in magazines 182 9mm rounds (loaded in magazines), approximately 754.94 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 37.69 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 196.86 grams of THC wax, 12 syringes containing suspected liquid Psilocybin, a digital scale, and $846.00 in US currency.
The driver, Kyle William Benjamin, 23-year-old of Mechanicsville, Maryland was arrested and charged accordingly.
tryna catch me ridin’ dirty, tryna catch me ridin’ dirty.
Tryna catch me ridin’ filthy, tryna catch me ridin’ filthy.
How on earth can a hard core gun toasting drug dealer get released with no bail?
Rat, thats how
WB.
By cooperating and snitchin
