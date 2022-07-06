MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Celebrates Primary Stroke Center Designation

CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, signifying the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality care for patients who are experiencing a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA).

This is the fourth time the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) has designated the hospital as a Primary Stroke Center since 2007.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and adult disability in the U.S. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.

Primary Stroke Centers demonstrate they meet specific standards, including initial assessments, administration of clot-busting medication and stroke education, to achieve long-term, successful outcomes for patients.

“This certification speaks to the dedication of our team and wanting to make sure we provide our patients with the best care possible,” said Shelley Lundegard, senior director quality, safety and HIM at MedStar Southern Maryland. “With stroke, time is tissue. Everyone knows when stroke patients come through the door, we’ve got to act fast to prioritize their treatment in order to provide the best chance for a meaningful recovery.”

“In 2021, MedStar Southern Maryland treated 332 stroke patients and 27 patients who experienced a TIA, also known as a ‘ministroke.’ Even more patients experienced stroke-like symptoms like dizziness and changes in motor behavior,” said Chiledum Ahaghotu, MD, vice president of Medical Affairs for MedStar Southern Maryland.

“We have a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease in this part of the region,” he said. “It’s important to have a facility that can provide comprehensive stroke management.”

Offered in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Primary Stroke Center certification occurs every five years.

In addition to this designation, MedStar Southern Maryland also recently received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.