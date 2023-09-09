MedStar Southern Maryland Receives Top Honors From Healthgrades, Including America’s Top 100 For Coronary Intervention

CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has achieved national recognition for superior excellence in Coronary Intervention from Healthgrades. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes.

Healthgrades awarded the Coronary Intervention Excellence Award to MedStar Southern Maryland for providing exceptional patient outcomes in coronary intervention procedures, including angioplasty with stent. Angioplasty, also known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), is a treatment to open a blocked artery. A PCI also may be performed to clear blockages after a heart attack. Outcomes were included for both scheduled and emergency cases.

Additionally, MedStar Southern Maryland was named to Healthgrades America’s Top 100 list for Coronary Intervention, and the only hospital in the State of Maryland to advance to this prestigious rank. Brian Case, MD, Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at MedStar Southern Maryland and member of MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, credits the hospital’s coronary intervention successes to a collaborative approach to treat patients.

“The emergency department, cardiac cath lab, CCU, and cardiac stepdown unit all play vital roles in patient safety and ultimately excellent patient outcomes,” said Dr. Case. He also credits county emergency medical services, state police, and other external emergency response teams for being an integral part of successful patient care.

Dr. Case recognizes that state-of-the-art technology contributes to successful patient outcomes as well. For example, the cath lab at MedStar Southern Maryland has advanced equipment that allows for intravascular imaging to ensure the most accurate placement of stents. Additionally, Dr. Case acknowledges vigilant review of quality metrics, and the high standards held by the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, in contributing to the hospital’s national recognition for cardiac care.

“Winning a top award from Healthgrades signifies recognition of our PCI teams’ exceptional skills and expertise, and their dedication to providing outstanding patient care and achieving exceptional outcomes,” said Stephen T. Michaels, MD, president of MedStar Southern Maryland.

“The award enhances the credibility and reputation of the physician, the medical facility, and the entire cardiology department,” said Chiledum Ahaghotu, MD, vice president of Medical Affairs at the hospital. “It highlights their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and innovative medical practices.”

“My hope is that patients seeking PCI procedures will feel reassured in placing their trust and confidence in MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center,” said Dr. Case, “and that this prestigious award solidifies that they will receive the very best care.”