MedStar St. Mary's Hospital ICU Nurse Receives DAISY Award

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating nurse Meghan R., Intensive Care Center, who was recently honored with a DAISY!

Organized nationally through the DAISY Foundation, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses celebrates nurses’ compassionate, skillful care and dedication to patients and families.

Dawn Yeitrakis, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s chief nursing officer and vice president, and the team surprised Meghan on Dec. 12.

Meghan was nominated after she personally organized an Honor Walk ahead of a patient’s gift of life via organ donation.

Meghan spoke with multiple nursing leaders to make this happen quickly, lining the hallways with appreciative staff as the patient was taken to the operating room.

The result was a touching way to honor this individual and their family for this selfless gift.

Thank you, Meghan, for all you do. Congratulations!