Commissioner President Randy Guy, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, Sheriff Steve Hall and Commissioner Mike Alderson

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Corporal Daniel Holdsworth was chosen by the Command Staff as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year for his outstanding work in 2022.

Cpl. Holdsworth grew up in Lothian in Anne Arundel County until he left to attend college at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. After a year, he came back home and continued to study Criminal Justice at Anne Arundel Community College. He then started working full-time in the construction industry until the housing market crash of 2008 changed his plans.

He decided to pursue a career in law enforcement and began applying to agencies in Southern Maryland. Holdsworth joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in 2010. After being promoted to Corrections Officer First Class, Holdsworth successfully applied to become a Deputy Sheriff in 2014.

“My father, Lee Holdsworth, was a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and he is the reason I became interested in a career in law enforcement,” Cpl. Holdsworth said. “Although he retired when I was very young, I grew up hearing stories about policework and it seemed like an exciting line of work, and it is,” he said.

Last week, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Awards Banquet and recognized Cpl. Holdsworth for his noteworthy work in 2022. A member of the Lexington Park COPs Unit since Aug. 7, 2021, Cpl. Holdsworth was selected as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year for 2022 for his proactive police work and positive interactions with the community he serves.

Cpl. Rachael Roszell holds Cpl. Holdsworth’s baby at the awards banquet last week

During a traffic stop last year, the driver asked Cpl. Holdsworth to speak to her children about police work and he invited the family to visit the Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station in Lexington Park for a tour. In April 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth assisted the members of the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park with installing a new refrigerator for their food pantry. In the same month, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to a local business for the report of a man with a gun. He located and apprehended the armed subject, who was prohibited from owning the firearm by state law.

Cpl. Holdsworth said he is honored to be named as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year but was quick to share accolades with the Sheriff’s Office’s COPs Unit for their work as well. “To be selected as Deputy of the Year means a lot to me,” he said. “The COPs Unit has had a very busy year and I believe everyone in the unit deserves the same recognition. From attending countless community events to making gun and drug arrests, we have been busy. While it doesn’t change the performance of our work, I am appreciative of the recognition and for the Team Award the COPs Unit received,” he said.

Cpl. Holdsworth said his favorite part of the job is meeting and getting to know members of the St. Mary’s County community. The COPs Unit attended a community event last weekend, “and it was enjoyable to talk to people, answer questions and show off our equipment. The kids always love sitting in the car and seeing the lights,” he said.

The most challenging part of the job is the schedule, he said. “Police work is 24/7 so we are going to be working some nights and weekends, which means I miss out on some family events. Depending on events or crime trends, our schedule can change at a moment’s notice.”

If you are interested in a career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Holdsworth advised, “Stop thinking about it and apply today. Submit your application and take advantage of our $15,000 sign-on bonus. This is a very rewarding career and it’s true – no day is ever the same.”

To learn more visit www.firstsheriff.com/employment or call our Recruiter at 301-475-4200, ext. 71936.