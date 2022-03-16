Meet Our Pet Of The Week – Dexter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It doesn’t get much cuter than Dexter! Dexter is an 11 year old American Bulldog mix. Don’t let his age fool you though, he is a ball of energy!

Dexter is also known to be a great cuddler when he’s ready to settle down. He is a clever pup and knows basic commands. He is also housebroken and crate trained.

Dexter wants to be the center of your world and would do best in a house with no other animals.

Dexter is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Come on in to the shelter to adopt Dexter today!