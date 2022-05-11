CALIFORNIA, Md. — Life is full of milestones, both big and small. We are excited to announce that along with our partner, NLC Service Line Warranty, we have reached a $250,000 milestone in home repair savings for participating St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s (“MetCom”) customers.

Less than four years ago MetCom entered into a partnership which facilitate repairs to the private side of service lines where MetCom has no responsibility.

MetCom customers are offered a voluntary month-to-month water and sewer service line repair program for the private connections to their homes. Coverage includes thawing and frozen pipe coverage.

According to George Erichsen, MetCom’s Executive Director, “Homeowners are often unaware that such repairs are not covered by basic homeowner’s insurance policies or by the local utility and usually have to take on the burden of repair costs themselves. Many of our customers are dealing with the same aging infrastructure that that we as a utility are in the process of maintaining or replacing”.

As of April 2022, there had been 98 claims completed for St. Mary’s. Thirty-three external water line claims ($111,092) were completed, 47 completed external sewer line claims ($126,295), and 18 completed interior plumbing and drainage claims ($12,796), saving residents $250,183 in repair/replacement costs.

Service plans available through this partnership provide homeowners and light commercial properties with an affordable, cost effective way to manage the unexpected expense and inconvenience of emergency in-home plumbing and external water/sewer line repairs, leaks, breaks, and clogs.

As a part of the agreement, funds are set aside to help pay for repairs and other assistance for low income homeowners through a simple on line application process that can be viewed at https://www.HomeServeCares.com.

MetCom customers (residential and light commercial) will have: a voluntary opportunity to participate in the program; the advantage of negotiated discounted rates; full-time 24 hours a day 7 days a week live operator hotlines; monies set aside for assistance to qualified low income applicants, and unique website access to information.

For more program information, visit www.metcom.org and read the Warranty Program FAQs under the Operations tab, or by calling toll free at 1-844-257-8795 or visiting http://www.HomeServeUSA.com.