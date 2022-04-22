LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Metropolitan Commission in partnership with the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Program (OHEP) can help certain residents offset the costs of their public water and wastewater bills.

The federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) offers eligible households up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on those households whose drinking water and wastewater bills are 30 days or more past due.

According to program guidelines, renters are also eligible, if they are responsible for paying a water/wastewater bill or their water/wastewater is included in their rent.

“We are excited about this new partnership with the Office of Home Energy Programs which is designed to help low-income households pay their water and wastewater bills, avoid shutoffs, and support household water system reconnections related to non-payment,” said Executive Director of the Metropolitan Commission, George A. Erichsen.

As funding is limited, applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, and will continue until federal funds are exhausted. Depending on income and specific needs, applicants may qualify for the following assistance:

Reconnect Household Water/Wastewater Services – If the household’s water/wastewater services have been disconnected because of past due water bills, grant funds may be available to pay off the balance, including fees to reconnect household water services.

– If the household’s water/wastewater services have been disconnected because of past due water bills, grant funds may be available to pay off the balance, including fees to reconnect household water services. Prevent Disconnection of Household Water/Wastewater Services – If the household has received a notice that water/wastewater services will be disconnected due to a past overdue balance, grant funds may be available to pay all or part of the bill.

– If the household has received a notice that water/wastewater services will be disconnected due to a past overdue balance, grant funds may be available to pay all or part of the bill. Reduce Current Household Water/Wastewater Past Due Balances – If the household is struggling to afford current water bills and meet other household needs, the household may qualify for temporary assistance to pay some or all current water bills.

Residents can learn more about the new Program at the Department of Human Services website and may apply for assistance safely and conveniently online using the myMDTHINK consumer portal at mymdthink.maryland.gov.

Applicants may also request an application by mail by calling the Department’s Local Home Energy Program Office (301.475.4474).

A printable paper application can also be found on the Department of Human Services’ website.