Michael Robert Benenati passed away unexpectantly on June 16, 2023, a life that was just beginning cut too short. He was only 19 years old. The family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Even though Michael was taken before his time, he lived his life to the fullest every single day.

On October 1, 2003, Michael was born to Gary and Diana Benenati on Andrews Air Force Base. Michael was passionate about motorcycles, fishing, animals, and spending time with his family and fiancé Ashlyn Summers. He was a kind soul and a 100% old-school biker who enjoyed working on bikes.

After Michael graduated from Leonardtown High School, he worked in upholstery then moved on to All American Harley Davidson, enjoying the variety of life and the thrill of learning new trades.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Diana Benenati, fiancé Ashlyn Summers, sister Kayla Funk of Virginia, grandparents, Gary and Lisa Benenati, Lisa of Florida and Anna Funk of Bryans Road, Godparents Brandon Dilg of Illinois and Mariann Marslek of Severna Park and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by many friends, all of whom will miss him very much. Michael is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Frank W. Funk, Debbie Benenati, and Joe Laboy.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Family and Friends are invited back to the Benenati home for refreshments following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ashlyn Summers for her recovery. Cash, check , CASH APP: $Ashhh2004 or FACEBOOK: Ashlyn Summers – https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084509197435 are welcome.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com