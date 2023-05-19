FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Unphased by his stint as a world-traveling U.S. Marine, a Fort Washington man nearly hit the deck after winning $50,002 on a Bonus Match 5 quick-pick ticket.

The 71-year-old encountered Lottery luck at F & W Convenience located at 974 East Swan Creek Road in Fort Washington. He purchased a two-draw ticket for May 4-5 that Thursday morning and won his fortune on May 5.

When checking his ticket for a win, the Prince George’s County resident initially thought it was only a $400 winner. However, he decided to give it a second look and scanned the ticket using his Lottery mobile app. “I nearly fell out of my chair,” the happy winner recalled. He won $50,000 on one line of the ticket and $2 on another line.

The lucky winner retired from the Marines in 1992 after 22 years of service. He doesn’t have any plans yet for his prize other than putting it into savings.

His Prince George’s County Lottery retailer can also celebrate. For selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket, F & W Convenience receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery. This is the 13th top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2023.