Missing Child From Turner Road Positively Identified As Maddelynn Taylor Wallace

WALDORF, Md. – On April 15 at 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Turner Road in Brandywine, MD for the report of a missing 10-year-old girl who had autism and was nonverbal.

Patrol officers, additional CCSO staff, Search and Rescue, law enforcement partners from across the region, Charles County Fire / EMS and numerous volunteers from K-9 organizations responded and established a strategic search.

The search led to an area about a mile away from where Maddelynn was last seen, which was heavily wooded with numerous quarries. Evidence was observed that Maddelynn had been in that area and the search focused on a 25-foot deep, water-filled quarry.

Members of Charles County Dive Rescue responded and located Maddelynn deceased in the quarry. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where she was positively identified this morning. The cause of death was ruled a drowning.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Victim/Witness Services Coordinator responded to the scene and is working with Maddelynn’s family to provide resources. Det. Worley is investigating.

