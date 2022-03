UPDATE: Molina-Villalta has been safely located. Thank you for sharing.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Marvin Molina-Villalta, age 15. Molina-Villalta is 6’1″ and weighs 175 pounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molina-Villalta is asked to contact 301-475-8008.