PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person, Alexus Emerson, age 28 of Prince Frederick.

Emerson is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Emerson was last seen on Nov. 2, 2023 in the Prince Frederick area.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Ms. Emerson, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. Please reference case:: 23-78138.