MISSING PERSON: Brendan Christopher Swope, Last Seen In Prince Frederick On November 9th

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland State Police – Prince Frederick Barrack “U” is conducting a missing person investigation to locate Brendan Christopher Swope. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown shoulder-length hair and a long beard.

He was last seen Thursday, November 9th, in the Prince Frederick area. He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, with a hoodie and gray beanie cap.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 410-535-1400, Case #23-MSP-040378.