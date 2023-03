Gil Michael McDonald

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Gil Michael McDonald, 55, of Bryans Road, was last seen on March 4 at around 8 a.m. in his black Kia Rio bearing Maryland tag 1FC0990 in the area of the Bryans Road boat ramp.

Mr. McDonald is described as a white male, 6’1”, 200 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes.

Last seen wearing blue jeans and dark blue windbreaker with white New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Marvin at 301-932-2222.