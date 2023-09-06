MISSING PERSON: Joe Shymanski, 51; Last Seen In Huntingtown

Joe Shymanski

CCSO UPDATE – Missing Person Case In Calvert County Results In Murder Charges For Suspect

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing person, Joe Shymanski, age 51 of Huntingtown.

Shymanski is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 lbs. with gray hair. He was last seen on Sept. 3 around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information in regards to Shymanski’s whereabouts, is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case: 23-62906.