Joseph Anthony Shymanski

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On September 4, 2023 deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Cari Court in Huntingtown, for the report of a missing person.

A preliminary investigation revealed Joseph Anthony Shymanski, 51 of Huntingtown, was reported missing by a family member. Deputies arrived on scene and an extensive search was conducted. During the course of the investigation detectives determined foul play is suspected and a suspect was developed. Mr. Shymanski has yet to be located.

Upon developing this new information, detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) traveled to Reedsville, Pennsylvania and executed several search warrants. The suspect, Brandon R. Holbrook, 47 of Reedsville, PA, was arrested and charged with Murder-First Degree, Murder-Second Degree, and Assault-First Degree. He remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition. This was determined to be an isolated incident and there are no other suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information in regard to this case is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case: 23-62906.