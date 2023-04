Meghan Elizabeth Guiles

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is seeking the whereabouts of Meghan Elizabeth Guiles, a 41 year old white female.

She was last seen on February 19, 2023 and is believed to be in the Lexington Park area.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 310-475-8955 x0 and reference 23-MSP-012828.