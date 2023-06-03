Mitch Lambson Pitches His Way To Second Career Pitcher Of The Month

WALDORF, Md. – On Friday, the Atlantic League announced the winners of their player/pitcher of the month for April/May, the first time the league has recognized these players in their 25th anniversary season.

Mitch Lambson was named co-pitcher of the month, as the southpaw took the mound for six games; he was spotless, going 5-0, had a 2.56 ERA, logged 38.2 innings, and had a WHIP of 1.16. Lambson started his season off carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a matchup with the Lancaster Barnstormers and went six innings or longer in every start in May. For every start thus far, Lambson has turned in six quality outings for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

This is his second time being named the ALPB Pitcher of the Month; in 2022, Lambson was picked to be the Pitcher of the Month for August after throwing two complete games, fanning 28 hitters, and having an ERA of 0.87.

Mitch Lambson will look to build off his incredible start as the stingy southpaw is scheduled to open the series today against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Crustacean Nation can watch Lambson and the Blue Crabs by tuning in at FloSports.

