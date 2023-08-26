Mixed Reviews Continue Online About New Library In North Beach

Credit: Valerie Wagner via Facebook

NORTH BEACH, Md. – A photo posted on Facebook showing construction progress on the new library in North Beach is bringing in mixed reviews.

Some are upset that a giant building like this is ruining the look and feel of what some say “used to be” a quaint, coastal town.

“Most ridiculous looking eye sore ever!! Ruined the feel of North Beach,” posted one user.

“This is the ugliest thing ever and quite out of place,” another community member posted.

Others disagree and love that a new library is opening up.

One user posted, “Wow, I like it, and I’m sure the kids who get to attend the library will love it.” Another user agreed, saying, “My family and I can’t wait!”

According to Calvert Library’s website, the new Twin Beaches Branch is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024.

“We are eagerly awaiting this new chapter, and we are excited about all the new services and opportunities that will be available at this branch,” says Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson.

The website, New Twin Beaches Branch – Calvert Library, posts video updates often. It also lists several highlights of the new building, including community gathering and exhibit spaces, 25+ public computers and laptops, a porch and terrace with views of the Chesapeake Bay and much more. The library expects to have more than 60,000 visitors each year.

