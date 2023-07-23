BRYANTOWN, Md – On July 22, 2023 at approximately 8:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Leonardtown Road in the area of Huckleberry Drive.

An initial caller stated that a Ford Taurus ran through the intersection from Huckleberry and hit the motorcyclist.

It was reported the motorcyclist was laying on the ground and a Doctor on the scene was monitoring CPR.

EMS arrived on scene and requested an additional ambulance for transportation.

The motorcyclist became deceased on the scene and the driver of the Ford Taurus refused further care.

We will provide updates as they become available.

