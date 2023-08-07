Motorcyclist Flown Out After Serious Crash On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the accident that occurred on August 5, 2023 at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oak Acres Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, who had collided with a guardrail. Emergency responders immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for the patient and firefighters set up a landing zone nearby on Market Drive. The patient was then flown to an area Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

