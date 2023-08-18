Motorcyclist Flown To Trauma Center After Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 18, 2023 at approximately 7:13 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on southbound Three Notch Road in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews found an unconscious motorcyclist and immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for the patient.

Firefighters set up a landing zone at Green Holly Elementary School for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7. The patient was then flown to an area Shock Trauma Center for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com