Motorcyclist Flown To Trauma Center After Striking Pole In Drayden

DRAYDEN, Md – On March 26, 2023 at approximately 11:47 a.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motorcycle accident on Flat Iron Road in the area of Drayden Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one motorcycle laying on the shoulder.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC to the scene for one patient.

A landing zone was established at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department.

The patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Trauma Center by MSPAC Trooper 7 to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

