WALDORF, Md. – On October 11, 2023 at approximately 5:48 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision with one patient trapped under a vehicle on Leonardtown Road in the area of Goldie Farm Place.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles involved and a motorcyclist pinned under one of the vehicles with serious injuries. A MEDEVAC was pre-launched due to the motorcyclist’s injuries. Occupants of the other vehicles were reported uninjured.

Firefighters quickly extricated the victim from under the vehicle. Crews established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police, Trooper 2. The male patient was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

