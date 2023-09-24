Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Is Coming To DC

WASHINGTON, DC. – Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is currently on tour and headed to DC next month. The Hollywood Reporter describes the musical as a “feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers.”

It’s based on the film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. Currently, it is playing in New York, but tickets are on sale now for the shows at the National Theater in DC, October 10th-15th. You can get them through Ticketmaster.

The show so far has received mixed reviews from critics. Some praise its humor and energy. Others criticize the lack of emotion and originality.

