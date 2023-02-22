Ms. Debbie Brooks Named School Crossing Guard Of The Year

Photo credit – Anne Arundel County Police Department

EDGEWATER, Md. – Ms. Debbie Brooks, an Anne Arundel County School Crossing Guard, was recently named School Crossing Guard of the Year by Southern District’s Police Community Relations Council (PCRC). For the past 15 years, Ms. Brooks has been keeping children safe while crossing the road on their way to school.

The President of the Southern District PCRC, Mike Mattia, and Vice President Tracey D’Angelo recognized Ms. Brooks this morning.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Chief Amal Awad, Commander of the Anne Arundel County Police Department Southern District, Capt. Mike Ashburn, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman from District 7, Shannon Leadbetter, School Crossing Guard Program Manager, Thelma Swigert, as well as other members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Executive Command Staff.

“We congratulate Ms. Brooks on this well-deserved recognition and thank her from the bottom of our hearts for her steadfast dedication to not only the program but to the children she has kept watch over for the past 15 years.”

